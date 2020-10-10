Hudson Swafford hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round in 142nd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Swafford had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Swafford's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Swafford's 121 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Swafford chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.