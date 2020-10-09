-
Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 17 at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hideki Matsuyama had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
