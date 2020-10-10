-
Henrik Norlander putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
The Takeaway
DeChambeau goes big, Vegas ace for Norlander, Cantlay’s hot putter
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open where Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 62 to take the early lead, after becoming the first player ever to drive the green at the par-4 7th. Henrik Norlander carded an ace on the 5th hole, and last year’s runner-up, Patrick Cantlay, holed 137 feet of putts for his round of -8.
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Henrik Norlander's 162 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Norlander hit his tee shot 274 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.
