In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Henrik Norlander's 162 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Norlander hit his tee shot 274 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.