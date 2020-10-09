-
Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs drains birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harry Higgs makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 41st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Higgs's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Higgs hit his 168 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
