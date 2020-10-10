Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, English hit an approach shot from 182 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, English had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, English's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th English hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.