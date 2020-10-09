In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harold Varner III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Varner III chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Varner III's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.