-
-
Graham DeLaet rebounds from poor front in second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Graham DeLaet hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. DeLaet finished his round tied for 137th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Graham DeLaet got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Graham DeLaet to 1 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 606-yard par-5 13th, DeLaet went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved DeLaet to 2 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, DeLaet chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeLaet to even-par for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, DeLaet got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeLaet to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, DeLaet's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved DeLaet to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.