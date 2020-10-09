Francesco Molinari hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 61st at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Molinari hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Molinari chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Molinari's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Molinari hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.