Fabián Gómez shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 3 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Gómez chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gómez to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, Gómez missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to even-par for the round.
