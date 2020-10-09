-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 20th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 11th, Grillo's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Grillo hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Grillo hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Grillo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.
