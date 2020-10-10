In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Frittelli's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Frittelli hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 7 under for the round.