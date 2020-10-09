-
Doc Redman shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 54th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at even for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Redman to even-par for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Redman at 1 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Redman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
