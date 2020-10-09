In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McCarthy finished his day tied for 56th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Denny McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.