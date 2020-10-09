Danny Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 113th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Danny Lee had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Danny Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 492-yard par-4 third, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.