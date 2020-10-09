In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, D.A. Points hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 115th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Points hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Points hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Points's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Points's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Points's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Points chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.