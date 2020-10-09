-
Craig Hocknull shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Craig Hocknull hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hocknull finished his round tied for 94th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Hocknull's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hocknull to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hocknull hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hocknull to 2 under for the round.
Hocknull got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hocknull to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hocknull's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hocknull reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Hocknull at 1 under for the round.
