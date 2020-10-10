In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 65th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Morikawa's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Morikawa to 4 under for the round.