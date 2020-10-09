In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 7th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Reavie's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Reavie hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Reavie's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 7 under for the round.