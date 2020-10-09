-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 96th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Chesson Hadley's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hadley's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
