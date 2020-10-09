In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Chase Seiffert hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 133rd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Seiffert hit his 220 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Seiffert's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Seiffert had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Seiffert's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.