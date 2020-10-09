-
-
Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 112th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Martin Laird and James Hahn are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoffman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Hoffman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.