-
-
Charles Howell III shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Howell III's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Howell III's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Howell III's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Howell III had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Howell III chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 6 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Howell III hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 7 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.