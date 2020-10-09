In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Howell III's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Howell III's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Howell III's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Howell III had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Howell III chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 6 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Howell III hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 7 under for the round.