Charl Schwartzel putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charl Schwartzel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 94th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Charl Schwartzel hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwartzel hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
