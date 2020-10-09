-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Carlos Ortiz in the second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ortiz finished his round tied for 61st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Carlos Ortiz's 88 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
