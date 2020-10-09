In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 57th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Villegas's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Villegas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Villegas hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Villegas's tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.