Cameron Tringale posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Tringale finished his round tied for 8th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cameron Tringale had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Tringale reached the green in 4 and rolled a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Tringale at 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
