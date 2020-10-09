Cameron Smith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 20th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Cameron Smith had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Smith's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 7 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smith had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 8 under for the round.