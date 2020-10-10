In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Davis's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Davis had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 2 under for the round.