Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 103rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Champ's tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Champ chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Champ reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Champ at 1 over for the round.