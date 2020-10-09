In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, C.T. Pan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 11th, Pan's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Pan hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.