Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, An chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, An had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, An hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
