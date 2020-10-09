-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau’s 367-yard drive leads to eagle at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau sends his tee shot 367 yards and lands his ball in the fairway at the par-5 16th hole. From there he would land his 152-yard approach 10 feet from the cup and make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round in 5th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, DeChambeau had a 373-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 26-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
DeChambeau had a 364-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, DeChambeau hit his 152 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
