  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau sends his tee shot 367 yards and lands his ball in the fairway at the par-5 16th hole. From there he would land his 152-yard approach 10 feet from the cup and make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Bryson DeChambeau’s 367-yard drive leads to eagle at Shriners

