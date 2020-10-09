Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his round tied for 8th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Bronson Burgoon had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Burgoon hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Burgoon to even for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Burgoon's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.