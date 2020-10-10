Brice Garnett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 11th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Brice Garnett had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Garnett hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Garnett hit his 116 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Garnett hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Garnett's 178 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garnett had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.