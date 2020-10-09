Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 94th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Stuard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Stuard hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard's tee shot went 281 yards to the native area, his second shot went 55 yards to the left intermediate rough, his third shot went 65 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.