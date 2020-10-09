  • Brian Harman delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the second at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman lands his 133-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman’s tight approach leads to birdie at Shriners

