Brian Harman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Harman finished his round tied for 1st at 14 under with Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, and Austin Cook; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Brian Harman had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Harman hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Harman's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 8 under for the round.