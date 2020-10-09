In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Gay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

Gay hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Gay's tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Gay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gay's 97 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.