-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 67th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Steele had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
Steele hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Steele got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.