In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 16 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 56th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the par-4 12th, Snedeker's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Snedeker had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Snedeker's tee shot went 176 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Snedeker's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.