October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 78th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Martin Laird and James Hahn are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 11 under.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th Bo Van Pelt hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 37 feet, closing out the hole with a bogey. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Van Pelt had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
