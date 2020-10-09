In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bo Hoag hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his round tied for 78th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Martin Laird and James Hahn are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Bo Hoag's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hoag chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoag had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 6 under for the round.