Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hossler finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Beau Hossler had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hossler's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hossler chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 7 under for the round.