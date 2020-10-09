  • Austin Cook shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Austin Cook lands his 137-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Austin Cook uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners

