In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Austin Cook hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 1st at 14 under with Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, and Brian Harman; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cook's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Cook had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cook's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Cook hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 5 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Cook reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Cook at 6 under for the round.

Cook tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cook had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 6 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Cook hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Cook to 6 under for the round.