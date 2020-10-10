In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 37th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Harold Varner III, Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Andrew Putnam chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Putnam hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Putnam's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Putnam hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.