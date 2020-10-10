In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Andrew Landry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 15th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Landry got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Landry's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Landry had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Landry's 176 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.