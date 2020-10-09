-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Adam Schenk in the second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk rolls in 16-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Schenk sinks a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Schenk hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schenk finished his round tied for 12th at 8 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under; and James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Adam Schenk's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Schenk had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
