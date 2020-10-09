In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 30th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Chez Reavie, Bronson Burgoon, Justin Suh, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadwin hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.