In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Abraham Ancer hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the par-4 12th, Ancer's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ancer's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Ancer had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ancer's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ancer had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Ancer hit his 224 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.