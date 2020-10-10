Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 105th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Harold Varner III, Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Wise had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Wise chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at even-par for the round.

Wise hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wise's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Wise's tee shot went 335 yards to the fairway bunker, his approach went 102 yards to the green, and his third shot was a drop where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.