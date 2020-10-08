In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Zach Johnson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Johnson hit his 106 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.